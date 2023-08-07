Graham Pauley Wins Midwest League Player of the Week Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Graham Pauley of the Fort Wayne TinCaps has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. From Aug. 1-6 at Parkview Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons, the left-handed batter led the circuit in RBIs (11), runs (7), and slugging percentage (.917) and tied for the most home runs and doubles with three each.

The 6-foot-1, 22-year-old Pauley also led the league with 10 hits total, as he batted .417, with a .440 on-base percentage. His 1.357 on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.357 was the second highest in the league. The Georgia native stole a base, too. He started games at second base, third base, left field, and designated hitter, while batting fourth in the order.

"Ever since being called up to Fort Wayne, the goal has been to win and make a playoff push," Pauley said. "My job as a player and teammate is to give everything I have each week to reach those goals. I think we have a really good shot at making a run with all the pieces we have here. I'm honored to receive this award and it wouldn't have happened without the staff and teammates that have helped me develop."

Pauley was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Duke, where he earned a degree in economics. As a rookie, he played in 32 games for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm. He then began this season back with Lake Elsinore. Through 62 games with the Storm, he ranked top-10 in the California League in average (.309), OBP (.422), and OPS (.887). Along the way, he was the Cal League Player of the Month in April and achieved the Cal League's Player of the Week award on June 4, prior to earning a promotion to Fort Wayne.

Since making his High-A debut on June 29, through 33 games, Pauley has led the 12-team Midwest League in home runs (12), RBIs (33), and SLG (.631). In this range, Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves is the only player in Major or Minor League Baseball with more homers (13). Pauley's dozen dingers are matched by just two other minor leaguers, as well as big leaguers Shoehei Ohtani, Manny Machado, and Austin Riley. Prior to this stretch, Pualey had eight homers in his first 94 MiLB games.

Pauley, who's regarded by MLB.com and Baseball America as a top-30 Padres prospect, is the second TinCap to win a Midwest League Player of the Week award this season, joining infielder Marcos Castañon, who garnered the honor on July 10. The last time the TinCaps had multiple Player of the Week honorees in a season was 2017, when at the Single-A level, Fernando Tatis Jr. won the award twice and Hudson Potts claimed it once.

MLB.com has included Pauley on the "Prospect Team of the Week" as well.

Led by Pauley, the TinCaps are tied for first place in the MWL's East Division with 30 games remaining in the regular season. Fort Wayne visits the Oakland A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts this Tuesday-Sunday. The TinCaps then return to action at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Aug. 15, opening a six-game homestand with the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons, the team they're tied with in the standings. Upcoming ballpark promotions include Star Wars Night and a Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

