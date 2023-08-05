M-Braves Roll Over Biscuits, 7-4

PEARL, Miss. - The Biscuits (52-49) fell behind early while the Mississippi Braves (46-54) did not look back during a 7-4 defeat on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

Mississippi put the first runs on the board against Victor Muñoz (7-7) during the second inning when Drew Lugbauer recorded a solo-home run and Arden Pabst brought in Javier Valdes on a sacrifice fly. It was Muñoz's ninth home run allowed this season as the Braves took a 2-0 lead into the third.

The next runs came in the fifth inning when Cody Milligan recorded a sacrifice fly and Luke Waddell followed with an RBI-single. After Jesse Franklin V flew out to left field, Lugbauer crushed his second home run of the evening against Muñoz to bring in two runs and make the score 6-0.

Luis De Avila (6-6) kept Montgomery in check over six innings pitched, allowing only six hits and one walk while striking out five during that span. Trey Riley continued the strong performance after relieving De Avila, but the Biscuits would break through against Peyton Williams.

Junior Caminero led off the eighth inning with a solo-home run to center field that put the Biscuits on the board. It was the third baseman's first home run since July 2 when he recorded a two-run shot against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, and it was his sixth of the season.

The Braves responded in the next frame as Lugbauer sent his third home run of the evening to left-center field and made the score 7-1 going into the final inning.

The Biscuits found some life in the ninth when Tristan Peters sent a line drive to right field for an RBI-single, but it was a two-run home run from Caminero during the next at-bat that allowed Montgomery to gain significant ground. However, it would not be enough as the Butter and Blue fell to Mississippi, 7-4.

De Avila earned the win while Muñoz recorded the loss, as the Braves are now in position to take the series tomorrow afternoon. Along with the Biscuits' seventh multi-home run performance this season, Caminero also claims a 15-game on-base streak, which is tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the Southern League.

The Biscuits and the Braves will close the series on Sunday, August 6 with first pitch set for 2:05 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Logan Workman (2-2) for Montgomery against Tyler Owens (0-1) for Mississippi.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil' Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

