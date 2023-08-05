Lugbauer Makes History with Three-Homer Night at Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves Drew Lugbauer at bat

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves Drew Lugbauer at bat(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - Drew Lugbauer hit three homers for the first time in his career and in Trustmark Park history, and the Mississippi Braves (46-54, 13-19) topped the Montgomery Biscuits (52-49, 16-16) in front of 3,947 fans on Saturday night.

Lugbauer homered for the fifth time in three games. The first baseman is now tied for the league lead with 20 home runs. He is the fifth M-Brave to record a three-homer game, with the previous four coming on the road.

The M-Braves evened the series at three games apiece ahead of the finale on Sunday.

Lugbauer first homered in the second inning, clocking a ball past the right-field bullpen to make it 1-0. In the fifth, Lugbauer smashed a ball to the berm past left center. His third home run came in the eighth inning on another fly ball to the berm underneath the scoreboard.

Lugbauer finished 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI.

Luis De Avila tossed six innings of one-run ball for his sixth win. The left-hander has allowed just three earned runs in his last 22 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. The 22-year-old improved to a 2.95 ERA in 91 2/3 innings.

The M-Braves scored the first six runs of the game and held onto the lead throughout.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. RHP Tyler Owens (0-1, 4.35) will make the start Mississippi while RHP Logan Workman (2-2, 2.20) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

