Chourio Homer Makes History in Shuckers' Loss to Blue Wahoos

August 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jackson Chourio at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado) Biloxi Shuckers' Jackson Chourio at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

PENSACOLA, FL - In a season filled with historic moments from 19-year-old Jackson Chourio, he delivered another historic moment on Saturday night, blasting his 17th home run of the year to dead center, marking the most by a teenager in Double-A since Delmon Young hit 20 with the Montgomery Biscuits in 2005. The Biloxi Shuckers (53-48, 19-13) had early offense, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-40, 19-13) scored four unanswered and defeated Biloxi, 4-3, at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The two teams will enter the Sunday series finale tied for first place in the Southern League South Division.

The Shuckers' offense started early, taking a 1-0 lead on a solo shot to right from Isaac Collins in the first. Carlos Rodriguez followed suit in the third, smashing his first home run of the year off the scoreboard in right, extending the lead to two.

Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers dazzled on the mound in his birthday start. Starting on his birthday for the second time in his career, he faced two over the minimum in five shutout innings. In the fifth, he worked around a leadoff walk with a strikeout, groundout and a looking strikeout on a fastball to righty Bennett Hostetler. His seven strikeouts on the night gave him 118 on the season, tied with teammate Carlos Rodriguez for the second-most in the Southern League.

In the sixth, Chourio smashed his record-setting home run, breaking a tie with Francisco Tatis Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton for the most by a teen in Double-A since Young's 2005 season. In the bottom of the inning, the Blue Wahoos fought back with a sacrifice fly from Jacob Berry, making it 3-1.

In the seventh, Pensacola used a single and two walks to load the bases with one out. Hostetler delivered the game-tying hit, roping a single to left, scoring two and tying the game at three. They jumped ahead in the eighth with an RBI double from Will Banfield off the top of the wall in right.

In the ninth, Luarbert Arias worked around a two-out infield single from Ethan Murray with a strikeout, giving Pensacola a 4-3 win.

The Shuckers will play for the split on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. James Meeker is set to start for Biloxi against Pensacola, who has yet to name their starter.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 3:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

