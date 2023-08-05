Smokies and Lookouts Split Seven-Inning Double-Header

The Lookouts won the first game, 12-2, while the Smokies won the second game, 7-4.

In Game 1, Chattanooga's Rece Hinds went 3-for-5 with a career-high seven RBIs, on a two-run home run, a three-run homer and a two-run single. Alex McGary went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Although they scored two runs, the Smokies offense totaled just three strikeouts. Jordan Nwogu homered in the bottom of the seventh inning for his 12th of the season.

In Game 2, Bradlee Beesley, Levi Jordan and Haydn McGeary all recorded multi-hit games. Beesley went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jordan went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. McGeary went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Tennessee pitchers tossed three walks and 12 strikeouts, in the win, including five strikeouts from Samuel Reyes, who made his first Minor League start in two seasons.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Smokies look to clinch the series win over the Lookouts. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. eastern.

