M-Braves Rally in Ninth to Beat Biscuits, 5-2

MONTGOMERY Ala. - The Biscuits (20-19) carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning, but the Braves (17-21) rallied with four runs to claim a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Matthew Dyer recorded the first hit of the game with a double, followed by a single from Evan Edwards, a two-run homer from Ronny Simon, and a triple from Alika Williams to complete the team cycle in the third inning. However, Mississippi would respond in the next frame with an RBI-groundout from Drew Lugbauer to cut the Biscuits' lead down to 2-1.

It was the first time the Biscuits hit for a team cycle since August 29, 2021 against the Birmingham Barons. Greg Jones recorded a triple, Xavier Edwards hit an RBI-single, Jonathan Aranda doubled, and Ruben Cardenas capped it off with a three-run home run.

Cole Wilcox finished his eighth start of the season with one run allowed off one hit, and four strikeouts in five innings pitched before being relieved by Carlos Garcia in the sixth. Scott Blewett went only one inning further for the Braves, capping his sixth start of the season with two runs off four hits, and five strikeouts before being relieved by Domingo Gonzalez.

It would take three innings for either team to record another hit, with Mississippi recording their second of the day in the seventh. Tyler Tolve hit a single into right field and Beau Philip walked to first, but two consecutive strikeouts kept the score at 2-1 entering the bottom of the inning.

The Biscuits recorded their fifth hit of the day off a single from Austin Shenton, who currently carries an 18-game on-base streak. However, Montgomery could not capitalize as the game entered the final inning.

The Braves put together a rally in the ninth inning, scoring two runs off back-to-back RBI-singles from Lugbauer and Philip to take a 3-2 lead late in the ninth. Andrew Moritz contributed with a two-run double, extending the lead to three runs. With the game in hand, Mississippi was able to retire the Biscuits in order to complete the 5-2 comeback victory.

Victor Vodnik (1-1) earned his first win of the season while Franklin Dacosta (0-1) recorded his first loss.

The Biscuits will make a trip to the Mississippi coast to take on the Biloxi Shuckers in a six-game series starting on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT, and the projected pitching matchup features Jacob Lopez (0-0) against Adam Seminaris (2-4) for the Shuckers.

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery on May 30 for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The series will include a Shirsey T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on June 1; Bacon Night feat. Bacon Biscuit Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, June 2; Wizard Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 3; and a Player Pillow Giveaway presented by Alabama Peanut Producers Association on Sunday, June 4.

