Lookouts Win Streak Ends with Extra-Inning Loss

May 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts scored five unanswered runs to send the game into extra-innings but fell 9-7 in the 10th. The loss snapped the team's five-game winning streak.

Biloxi jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Chourio. The Lookouts grabbed their first and only lead of the day in the second on an Allan Cerda 2-run double. The Shuckers went on to tie the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth on a Jefferson Quero solo homer. Quero struck again in the sixth with a three-run homer to put the team up five runs. Quero finished the series with five home runs, including a three-homer game on Tuesday.

Now trailing by five, Chattanooga closed the gap in the seventh with the help of a Cerda two-run homer. In the eighth, they tied it up on a wild pitch by Shuckers pitcher Robie Baker. In extras, Biloxi scratched out two runs against Donovan Benoit. Chattanooga's offense fell short in the bottom of the 10th to end their winning streak.

The Lookouts used six pitchers in the loss and totaled 15 strikeouts. Benschoter only allowed two earned runs in four innings with seven Ks.

After an off day tomorrow, the team embarks on a two-week road trip. They head back into town on June 6 for a series against the Birmingham Barons.

