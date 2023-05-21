M-Braves Rally Late for 5-2 Comeback Win over Biscuits in Series Finale

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves (17-21) scored four runs in the ninth inning and pulled off a 5-2 comeback win in the series finale against the Montgomery Biscuits (20-19) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The win split the series and gave the M-Braves their eighth win in the last 11 games. The ninth-inning rally consisted of four runs coming off four hits and an error.

RHP Scott Blewett posted a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings. The right-hander retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced, finishing with four hits allowed, a walk and five strikeouts. Blewett improved to a 3.62 ERA in 27 1/3 innings over six starts this season.

Four of Montgomery's five hits came in the third inning, where the Biscuits hit for a combined cycle in the inning. Ronny Simon blasted a two-run homer to right to give the Biscuits a 2-0 lead. Blewett got some help from his defense as the M-Braves caught Evan Edwards trying to extend a base hit, and Drew Lugbauer threw out a runner at the plate.

Cal Conley led off the fourth with a double, and Lugbauer knocked him in with a groundball to first base, making it 2-1. Conley has hit in six of the last seven games and finished the series with eight hits.

RHP Domingo Gonzalez worked around an error for a scoreless seventh, and RHP Victor Vodnik struck out the side in the eighth to send it to the final inning with the M-Braves still within one.

The ninth-inning rally started with a leadoff single by Justin Dean. LHP Franklin DaCosta overthrew first base on an attempted pickoff and Dean made it all the way to third base. After Tyler Tolve walked, Lugbuaer punched a base hit through the right side of the infield to tie the game. Beau Philip followed with a line drive single to left field to give the M-Braves a 3-2 lead. Andrew Moritz added a two-run single for some insurance to make it 5-2.

Lugbauer went 1-for-4 with two RBI. The first baseman leads the club with seven homers and 23 RBI.

Vodnik finished what he started in the eighth, retiring three in a row and picking up his first win of the season.

The M-Braves have a scheduled day off before returning home for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) at Trustmark Park. For tickets and promotions for the upcoming homestand, visit mississippibraves.com.

