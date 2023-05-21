Jeferson Quero Smashes Two Homers, Tallies Five RBI in 9-7 Extra Innings Win

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Behind two home runs and five RBI from Jeferson Quero, his second multi-home run game of the week, the Biloxi Shuckers (20-19) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-19), 9-7, in 10 innings at AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Sunday afternoon. The win helped Biloxi become the fourth Southern League team to reach 20 wins this year, and snapped a seven-game losing streak. Quero's two-home run game helped him to five on the week while driving in 10 runs.

After Tyler Black tripled to left-center to lead off the game, Jackson Chourio reached on an error that scored Black and gave Biloxi a 1-0 lead. The run marked the first time in the series that Biloxi scored the game's first run. The Lookouts tallied two to take the lead in the second when Allan Cerda drove in two on a double. Black later stole second and third in the third inning, passing the 20-steal mark for the first time in his career.

After the double, Shuckers starter Carlos Rodriguez dominated over the final four innings of his start. He retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced with four strikeouts to complete six innings.

At the plate, Biloxi continued on offense in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Felix Valerio to tie the game at two. One inning later, Quero smashed his first home run of the day to left-center, giving Biloxi a 3-2 lead.

In the sixth, Noah Campbell drove in Black with a single, and Quero destroyed his second homer of the day for a three-run shot. The 430-foot homer was his fifth of the series and extended the Shuckers lead to 7-2.

Cerda tallied his second extra-base hit of the day with a two-run homer to left in the seventh to cut the Shuckers lead to 7-4. A passed ball and an RBI groundout from Quincy McAfee later in the inning cut the lead to one. The Lookouts tied the game at seven on a wild pitch in the eighth.

As the game moved to extras, the Shuckers took the lead in the 10th on an RBI single from Noah Campbell that scored Tyler Black. Then, Zavier Warren was brought home on an RBI groundout from Quero to extend the lead. With the lead at 9-7, James Meeker closed out the game with a perfect 10th for his first save of the year.

Robbie Baker (2-0) earned the win after 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, while Donovan Benoit (0-1) took the loss.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers open up a 12-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

