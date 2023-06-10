M-Braves Mount Late Comeback as Shuckers Fall, 4-3, on Walk-Off Homer

PEARL, MS - After the Biloxi Shuckers (28-28) led 3-0 after six at Trustmark Park, the Mississippi Braves (27-28) stormed back for four runs over the final three innings, including a walk-off home run from Landon Stephens, to defeat Biloxi, 4-3, on Saturday night, The loss, combined with a Pensacola Blue Wahoos' win, sees the Shuckers fall to seven games behind Pensacola for first place in the Southern League South Division with 13 games remaining in the first half.

In the first inning, Tyler Black reached on a single and extended his on-base streak to 31 games, the longest in Shuckers' franchise history. He then stole second during the next at-bat for his 31st stolen base of the year, tying him with Mauricio Dubon for the third-most by a Shucker in a single season.

The Shuckers got on the board in the third inning with back-to-back doubles from Carlos Rodriguez and Isaac Collins. Collins' double scored Rodriguez and gave Biloxi a 1-0 lead. In the sixth, Biloxi scored two more without a hit. After Freddy Zamora reached on a fielder's choice, a walk and two wild pitches brought him home. Zavier Warren, who made it to third thanks to a walk and the two wild pitches, was brought in by Rodriguez's fielder's choice that made it 3-0.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Justin Jarvis dazzled on the hill. Through the first six innings of his start, he scattered three hits and struck out seven, including five when he faced the order for the second time. Jarvis' seven strikeouts put him at 73 on the year, the third-most in the Southern League.

The comeback, however, started in the seventh for the M-Braves. Tyler Tolve and Cade Bunnell combined for back-to-back home runs to start the bottom half of the inning. Drew Campbell then doubled to the wall in left to knock Jarvis out of the game with the lead down to 3-2. Zach Vennaro then entered and used a double play started by Black to get out of the inning with the lead.

One inning later, the M-Braves tied it after Luke Waddell, who had reached on a walk, was brought home by a fielder's choice from Tolve. Then, in the ninth, Landon Stephens homered to left for the Shuckers' fourth walk-off loss of the year.

The Shuckers are set to meet the M-Braves in the series finale on Sunday at Trustmark Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. With a win, the Shuckers would split the six-game set with the M-Braves before heading to Montgomery next week to face the Biscuits.

