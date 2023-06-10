Stephens Walk-Off Home Run Lifts the M-Braves Over Biloxi, 4-3

PEARL, MS - In the ninth inning, Landon Stephens smashed a ball to the terrace in left field, walking off the Biloxi Shuckers (28-28) on Saturday night. The Mississippi Braves (27-28) came to life late, overcoming a three-run deficit in a 4-3 win over Biloxi in front of a roaring 6,126 fans at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves fell behind 3-0, but back-to-back homers from Tyler Tolve and Cade Bunnell in the seventh sparked a comeback. In a bullpen game for the M-Braves, five pitchers combined to allow one earned run.

Biloxi took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double by Isaac Collins. The Shuckers extended the lead to 3-0 with two runs in the sixth.

Tolve led off the seventh with a missile to center field to put the M-Braves on the board. The long ball was Tolve's first Double-A home run. Bunnell followed with a 110 mile per hour home run to nearly the exact same spot in center, his seventh homer of the season. All of the sudden, the M-Braves were within one at 3-2.

Bunnell went 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles. Drew Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double, the only other M-Brave with a multi-hit night.

In the eighth, Tolve grounded into a fielder's choice, beating out a double play to knock in a run and tie the game at 3-3.

Stephens came up with one out in the ninth. The outfielder crushed a solo shot to left field to walk off Biloxi, stomping on home plate in celebration. The entire club mobbed Stephens at home plate. Stephens is up to nine home runs and 30 RBI in 43 games this season.

LHP Hayden Deal allowed one run over three innings in his second spot start of the season. RHP Daysbel Hernandez earned the win with a shutout ninth inning. RHP Victor Vodnik struck out five in two scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the eighth.

The M-Braves have a chance to win the series and get back to .500 tomorrow afternoon in the series finale.

The series finale is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. LHP Domingo Robles (4-3, 3.72) will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Tobias Myers (3-2, 5.81) will start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

