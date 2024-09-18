Lwal Uguak Returns with the Alouettes

September 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that Canadian defensive lineman Lwal Uguak has returned to the team. The 24-year-old will be on the practice field today.

Uguak (6'5'', 271 lbs.) signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last January after spending one season with the Alouettes. In three NFL preseason games, he recorded two defensive tackles, one sack, and one knockdown.

The Alouettes selected Uguak with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. The Edmonton, AB native played in all of the Alouettes' games last year, amassing 16 defensive tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

In three playoff games, he created havoc in the trenches, collecting 11 defensive tackles and he knocked down three passes, helping the team hoist the Grey Cup.

He spent his first three college football seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies and completed his college career with the TCU Horned Frogsin 2022.

"We are very happy to have Lwal back with us," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "In his first year in 2023, he improved at an incredible pace in every game. He was a force for our defence in our successes, and we are all excited to have him back on our team."

