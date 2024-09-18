20,000 Tickets Already Sold for RedBlacks vs Alouettes

September 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS are pleased to announce that 20,000 tickets have already been sold for their upcoming home game against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, September 21 at 3:00pm ET.

"The enthusiasm we're seeing from our fans is incredible," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "To have 20,000 tickets sold at this point is a testament to the deep connection between the REDBLACKS and our community. We are thrilled that our team's performance, particularly at TD Place, has resonated with RNation."

What is sure to be a raucous crowd sets the stage for a marquee matchup between the REDBLACKS and Alouettes. With a win, Ottawa would clinch their first playoff berth since 2018, and cut Montreal's hold on the East Division to just two points.

The REDBLACKS have been dominant at TD Place this season, electrifying the Ottawa sports community. They own the league's only undefeated home record at 6-0-1, and have rode the momentum of the Bank Street crowd into the thick of the CFL playoff race.

Limited tickets are still available, but moving fast. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats promptly to avoid disappointment and to join in on what promises to be one of the most thrilling games of the season.

