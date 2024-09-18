Keon Raymond and Spencer Wilson Sign One-Day Contracts to Retire as Stampeders

September 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Defensive back Keon Raymond and offensive lineman Spencer Wilson, who both played eight seasons and won a pair of Grey Cup rings during their time with the Calgary Stampeders, have signed one-day contracts in order to officially retire as members of the Red and White.

Both Raymond and Wilson will be available for media at field level at McMahon Stadium today - Wednesday, Sept. 18 - at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Raymond was a versatile performer over the course of eight seasons and 120 regular-season games in Calgary, seeing action at various positions in the secondary and showing a penchant for big plays. His five interception returns for touchdown are tied for the most in franchise history and his 24 career picks are the most of any Stamps player in the past 30 years.

He was a West Division all-star in 2011 and 2012, a CFLPA all-star in 2012 and a two-time winner of the Presidents' Ring as the player deemed to have best combined excellence on the field with leadership, inspiration and motivational skills.

Raymond was a Grey Cup winner in 2008 and 2014 with Calgary.

After wrapping up his time with the Stamps in 2015, Raymond played a combined 10 games for Toronto and Hamilton in 2016. The St. Louis native and his family have made Calgary their permanent home to this day.

An undrafted free agent out of the Calgary Colts junior program, Wilson joined the Stampeders in 2011 and played 108 regular-season games with the Red and White over an eight-year period. He also played 12 post-season games with the Stamps and was a member of Grey Cup-championship teams in 2014 and 2018.

The versatile Wilson made starts at all five positions on the offensive line during his time in Calgary and was a West Division and CFL all-star in both 2015 and 2016. He was Calgary's nominee for the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2015.

Wilson concluded his CFL career by playing 16 games for the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

Dave Dickenson, head coach and general manager

"We appreciate what both these guys did for our city and our organization. Both of these players made significant contributions to the organization, to the community and to the sport and we're very happy that they are returning to retire as Stampeders. They will always be a part of our family."

Spencer Wilson

"Calgary has always been more than just a city to me-it's been home. I've had the privilege of wearing the red and white for so many years, and it feels right to officially close this chapter of my life where it all began.

"Signing a one-day contract with the Stampeders isn't just a formality, it's a way to say thank you to the organization, the fans and my teammates for the incredible journey we've shared. I'm proud to retire as a Stampeder, and I'm grateful for every moment I spent on the field with this team."

Keon Raymond

"Signing and retiring as a Calgary Stampeder is a way to close an unforgettable chapter in my life. It's not just about hanging up the cleats, but celebrating the journey, the brotherhood and the fans who made every moment special.

"As I step into the next phase of life, I'm excited for the new challenges ahead, embracing every opportunity with the same passion and purpose that defined my career."

