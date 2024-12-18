Lwal Uguak Extends his Stay in the Nest

December 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed Canadian defensive lineman Lwal Uguak to a one-year extension that will keep him in Montreal through 2026.

Uguak (6'5'', 271lbs.) played five games with the team during the regular season in 2024 after joiging the team in September. In the East Final against Toronto, he collected three defensive tackles and one knockdown.

He signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last January after spending one season with the Alouettes. In three NFL preseason games, he recorded two defensive tackles, one sack, and one knockdown.

The Alouettes selected Uguak with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. The Edmonton, AB native played in all of the Alouettes' games last year, amassing 16 defensive tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

In three playoff games, he created havoc in the trenches, collecting 11 defensive tackles and he knocked down three passes, helping the team hoist the Grey Cup.

He spent his first three college football seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies and completed his college career with the TCU Horned Frogsin 2022.

"We are very happy that Lwal continue his stay with us," said Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "His return last summer greatly helped the team's defense. He is well adapted to the coaches, his teammates, and the playing system. He is still a young player, and I know he can be one of the best in the league at his position."

