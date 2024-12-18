RedBlacks Re-Sign Bryce Carter Through 2026

December 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have locked up a former Canadian Football League East Division All-Star through 2026, reaching a two-year deal with American pass rusher Bryce Carter.

"Bryce is one of our league's premier defensive linemen, evidenced by his production over the last three seasons," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His ability to get to the quarterback, combined with his physicality in the run game are critical elements of our defence."

Though limited to 11 games by injury in 2024, Carter still managed to put up 21 tackles, and four sacks. The 26-year-old native of Steelton, Pennsylvania enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, exploding for a career-high 31 tackles, 12 sacks (second in the CFL), and two forced fumbles.

After spending the early part of his collegiate career at Towson, Carter transferred to James Madison in 2021, where he recorded 54 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles in 14 games. He signed with the REDBLACKS on May 22, 2022, and he picked up his first career sack in just his second professional game, at Toronto on July 31. He would go on to tally 10 tackles, and two sacks in six games during his rookie season.

