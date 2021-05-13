Lutz' Go-Ahead Homer Send Shuckers to First Home Win

BILOXI, MS - Tristen Lutz hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Biloxi Shuckers (2-6) topped the Mississippi Braves (3-5) 7-5 on Thursday night at MGM Park. The win was the first victory for the Shuckers at MGM Park since September 10, 2019.

With the game tied at five in the bottom of the seventh, Mitch Longo drew a leadoff walk from RHP Will Latcham (L, 0-1). Lutz then connected on a 1-1 pitch for a home run to right field, his third home run of the season and second in as many nights, to put Biloxi in front 7-5. RHP Matt Hardy (W, 1-0) retired two batters in the top of the eighth and RHP Jake Cousins (S, 1) came on and recorded the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Mississippi jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after an RBI triple from Greyson Jenista. Biloxi's offense responded immediately as Lutz and Brice Turang drew consecutive walks before a Jamie Westbrook single loaded the bases. LHP Hayden Deal worked a full count against Luis Castro, who drew a walk to force in the tying run, knotting the game at 1-1. Alexander Palma's sacrifice fly in the ensuing at bat gave Biloxi its first lead of the night.

Lutz was at the center of the scoring in the bottom of the second, doubling home Cam Devanney to extend the Shuckers lead to 3-1. After a bunt single by Turang put runners on the corners, Westbrook flied a ball to right that was deep enough to score Lutz on a sacrifice fly and the Shuckers moved in front by three.

The M-Braves used a pair of two run homers in the third and fourth inning to erase the deficit and jump back to a 5-4 lead. Castro got the Shuckers back in the game with a solo home run to left with two outs in the fifth, his first home run of the year, to tie the game at 5-5.

The Shuckers and M-Braves will play two on Friday in a doubleheader with first pitch of game one coming at 5:35 pm. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Bowden Francis (1-0, 3.60) to the hill against M-Braves RHP Victor Vodnik (0-0, 0.00) in Game 1. The Shuckers have not named a starter for Game 2 while Mississippi will throw RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 3.00). Gates open at 5:00 pm, and one ticket will grant entry to both games. Individual tickets are on sale now for all 2021 Shuckers home games and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

