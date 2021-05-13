M-Braves Partnering with Mississippi Food Network for "Strike out Hunger" Nights

May 13, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Mississippi Food Network are partnering for the first of two "Strike Out Hunger" Nights on Tuesday, May 18, at Trustmark Park.

Fans bringing non-perishable food items to Mississippi Food Network representatives outside the Trustmark Park main gate, or box office, will receive a $3 Field Level Ticket voucher. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm as the M-Braves take on the Chattanooga Lookouts and begin a 12-game homestand. Mem

"We are once again thrilled to partner with the Mississippi Food Network for Strike Out Hunger Night at Trustmark Park," said Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven. "Our fans always come through for this drive, and we know they will again this time. The ticket discount is just an added incentive."

The second "Strike Out Hunger" Night is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 against Biloxi.

The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

For tickets and more information, be sure to visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.