Shewmake's Big Night Not Enough to Continue Streak

BILOXI, MS - Atlanta Braves' #4 overall prospect according to MLB.com, Braden Shewmake hit his first Double-A home run on Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 7-5 loss at Biloxi. The loss ended the Mississippi Braves (3-5) three-game winning streak and halted the Shuckers' (2-6) four-game losing skid.

The game saw two ties and three lead changes, plus a combined four home runs. The M-Braves have hit eight home runs over their last four games.

The M-Braves touched the scoreboard first in the first inning on an RBI triple by Greyson Jenista that scored Shewmake, who reached on a walk with one out. The triple was the first by any Mississippi players this season.

Hayden Deal struggled with command in his second start of the season and walked three batters in the bottom of the first, leading to two runs and a 2-1 Shuckers lead.

Biloxi pushed across two more runs in the second inning on a pair of doubles from Tristan Lutz and Cam Devanney to extend their lead to 4-1.

Shewmake made a stellar web gem, robbing Biloxi's Luis Castro of a hit and saving a run in the bottom of the second, then came to the dish and blasted his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot, to right-center, making it a one-run game at 4-3 game.Â

Deal kept the M-Braves in the game with 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in his second start of the season.

Hendrik Clementina put the M-Braves back on top for the first time since the first inning with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, going up 5-4. The homer had a towering 42-degree launch angle and just cleared the left-field fence.

The Shuckers scored the game's final three runs, getting a game-tying solo homer in the fifth by Luis Castro and a go-ahead two-run shot from Lutz in the seventh.

Will Latchum (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in his first appearance of 2021 for the M-Braves. He tossed a perfect sixth inning before giving up the homer in the seventh. Biloxi reliever Matt Hardy (W, 1-0) picked up the win, and Jake Cousins (S, 1) recorded the final four outs for the save.

The M-Braves were held to just five hits on Thursday but were led by Shewmake's 1-for-2 night with a homer, walk, and two RBI. Jenista was 1-for-3 with the triple and is batting a team-best .316 with three extra-base hits.

The M-Braves and Shuckers will play a doubleheader at MGM Park on Friday night, starting at 5:35 pm. RHP Victor Vodnik (0-0, 0.00) and RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 3.00) will make the starts for Mississippi, against RHP Bowdien Francis (1-0, 3.60) and a to be determined starter for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 5:35 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch app and mississippibraves.com

The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

For tickets and more information, be sure to visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

