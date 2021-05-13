Tennessee Smokies Release June's Promotional Schedule

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced June's promotional schedule. As the Smokies host 12 games in 13 days, fans can look forward to a fun-filled two weeks. June will feature Margaritaville Night (June 19), the summer firework series continues and more. Individual tickets for June can be purchased starting tomorrow, May 14 at 10:00am.

The Amazing Tyler joins us inside Smokies Stadium (June 11) to show our fans his balancing tricks. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, presented by Cox Power & Supply and Red Max, has been seen on America's Got Talent, ESPN, and Ripley's Believe it or Not but will now be traveling to East Tennessee. Fans can look forward to Tyler balancing many obscure items off his face.

Fan favorite Margaritaville Night (June 19) is back inside Smokies Stadium this season. Fans can look forward to themed food and $2 Coronas, supplied by Cherokee Distributing. The team will be wearing Margaritaville themed specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. At the conclusion of the ballgame, fans can look forward to an island themed firework show and a Jimmy Buffett Tribute band concert complimentary for all in attendance.

On Father's Day (June 20) presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, a lucky Father will be recognized before the game and will receive a gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors. Nominate your Father by going to smokiesbaseball.com/academy.

America's Friendliest Ballpark will host 11 firework shows in 2021 presented by Pepsi & Coors Light, including every Saturday home game starting May 22 through September 11, in addition to July 2 and 4. Firework dates in June include June 12 and 19.

On Tuesday home games, the Tennessee Smokies will recognize a local First Responder during First Responders Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Nominate a local First Responder by going to smokiesbaseball.com/academy.

The team also introduces the new weekly promotional special of Taco Tuesday featuring $2 soft tacos and select beer specials. All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays, presented by M3 Technology, and Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, return to Smokies Stadium.

Additional promotions and giveaways for July, August, and September will be released at a later date.

Friday, May 14 at 10:00am June's single game tickets will go on sale. The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

