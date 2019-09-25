LumberBowl Double Header Moved Up

September 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





The LumberKings, in conjunction with Camanche High School and Northeast High School, have announced that due to anticipated severe weather, the Citizens First Bank LumberBowl Double Header scheduled for Friday, September 27, will be moved to Thursday, September 26. Kick-off will remain at 4:45.

"Our number one concern is fan and player safety," said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow. "We want to provide a great experience for everyone and with the severe weather anticipated, it was important for all of us to move the game up a day."

The double header, will mark the third year in the last four the NelsonCorp Field has played host to high school football. Gates will open up to the public at 4 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.