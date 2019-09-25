Lugnuts Named Finalist for MacPhail Award

September 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts have been named the Midwest League's nominee for the Larry MacPhail Promotional Award, the league announced today, putting the Lugnuts in contention to capture Minor League Baseball's top promotional honor.

"It was a memorable season," said Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. "We dropped candy-filled eggs from a helicopter, went Loco, saluted Burt Reynolds, dressed like Ninja Turtles, held a Purge Night, and toasted dogs with White Claws We're proud that our efforts were recognized by our Midwest League colleagues."

The MacPhail Award, named for the Hall of Fame executive who brought batting helmets and night baseball to the Major Leagues, honors the top Minor League Baseball team each season at producing "outstanding and creative marketing and promotional efforts within its community, its ballpark (including non-game day events), in media and other promotional materials."

A small sampling of what the Lugnuts' marketing department presented in 2019:

* A franchise rebrand to Lansing Locos as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion outreach campaign, with the four Locos home games averaging over 5,500 fans per game and the Locos shirts selling out from the Nuts & Bolts shop.

* The two largest crowds of the year for the Midwest League, drawing 10,824 on Harry Potter Night, August 24th, and 9,798 on the 4th of July.

* Nine special giveaways, including a Burt Reynolds bobblehead on Tribute to Burt Reynolds Night, a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jersey giveaway, and a Glass Boot on Craft Beer Night.

* A GM Field Makeover, partnering our grounds crew with community volunteers to rework Benjamin Davis T-Ball Field, and Ambush Baseball presented by LAFCU, bringing the Tigers and Knights Little League teams to play a game at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The Lugnuts' nomination is now passed along to the President and Executive Vice President of Minor League Baseball, competing against the other leagues' nominees for the 2019 Larry MacPhail Award. The winner will be named at December's Baseball Winter Meetings.

For the latest word on all things Lugnuts, stay updated via lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500... and Go Nuts!

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.