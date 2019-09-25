Parker Named Rawlings Midwest League Woman Executive of the Year Nominee

Burlington, IA - The Midwest League announced its nominees for Minor League Baseball's post-season awards, on Wednesday morning, naming Burlington Bees General Manager, Kim Parker, this year's recipient of the Midwest League Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Nominee, as voted on by league general managers.

The Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award is presented to a woman who has made outstanding contributions to her club, her league or to baseball. Parker joined the Bees front office in 2011 as the team's Director of Group Outings; she was then named Assistant General Manager in November of 2014 and most recently promoted to General Manager in 2018. In addition to the role of General Manager, Parker also coordinates group outings and works with the Friends of Community Field. The Burlington native is in charge of the Burlington Bees' host family program, providing host families for every player and coach.

"With so many talented female executives throughout our league, I am truly honored to have been selected the nominee to represent the Midwest League for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year" said Parker.

After nominees from all leagues are reviewed by Minor League Baseball Awards Committee, recommendations are presented to the President and Vice President of Minor League Baseball for the final decision. Winners will be announced at this year's Baseball Winter Meetings, in December, in San Diego California.

