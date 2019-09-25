MWL Announces Nominees for MiLB Post-Season Awards

The Midwest League of Professional Baseball Clubs is pleased to announce its nominees for Minor League Baseball's Post-Season Awards. The five prestigious awards include the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, John Henry Moss Community Service Award, the Larry MacPhail Award, the John H. Johnson President's Award, and Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award. After nominees from all leagues are reviewed by the MiLB Awards Committee, recommendations are presented to the President and Executive Vice President of MiLB for final decision. Winners will be announced and presented with awards at the Baseball Winter Meetings in December.

The Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award is presented to a club or individual employed by a club for outstanding support of and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.

The John Henry Moss Community Service Award is presented to a club that demonstrates an outstanding, on-going commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within their local community and within the baseball industry.

The Larry MacPhail Promotional Award is presented to a club that demonstrated outstanding and creative marketing and promotional efforts within its community, its ballpark (including non-game day events), in media and other promotional materials.

The John H. Johnson President's Award honors a "complete" baseball franchise that has demonstrated franchise stability, and significant contributions to its community, league, and the baseball industry. The Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award is presented to a woman who has made outstanding contributions to her club, her league or baseball.

MWL President Dick Nussbaum commented, "2019 presented us with multiple qualified candidates in all categories. I am so blessed with the breadth of talent and leadership in the Midwest League. Congratulations to all of our nominees who will be outstanding representatives from our League when MiLB considers who should be recognized across all Leagues."

The 2019 Midwest League Award Nominees:

Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award:

FORT WAYNE TINCAPS

John Henry Moss Community Service Award:

LAKE COUNTY CAPTAINS

Larry MacPhail Promotional Award:

LANSING LUGNUTS

John H. Johnson President's Award:

WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS

Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year: KIM PARKER, GENERAL MANAGER,

BURLINGTON BEES

The Midwest League was founded in 1947 and consists of 16 affiliated Clubs in 7 states.

