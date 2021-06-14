Luke Voit to Begin Rehab Assignment in Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced first baseman Luke Voit will begin a rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. He now becomes the second player in franchise history (Zack Britton) to play on a rehab assignment with the club.

Voit led the American League in home runs (22) and ranked second in the league in RBI (52) in 2020. He also finished second in the league that year in slugging (.610), third in total bases (130), fourth in runs (41), and sixth in OPS (.948). After the season, he finished ninth in the AL MVP voting with 20% of the vote share.

The popular first baseman began his Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals before he was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2018 trade deadline. Once in the Bronx, he hit .333 over his final 39 games of the season with 14 home runs and 33 RBI.

Voit has played in 12 games with the Yankees this season, slashing .182 with one home run and three RBI. He's also played in six games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this year. There, the Missouri native went 8-for-21 (.381) from the plate with three home runs and seven RBI.

Voit has a .274 batting average with 58 home runs and 150 RBI over 225 games across four seasons dating back to 2018 at the big league level with the Yankees.

He is expected to be active and in the lineup beginning with Tuesday night's game against Richmond at TD Bank Ballpark.

