Hartford Yard Goats Infielder Taylor Snyder Named Player of Week

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Minor League Baseball that Infielder Taylor Snyder has been named Double-A Northeast Player of the Week. Snyder batted .619 (13-21) with six home runs, one double, 13 RBI and eight runs scored in six games for the Week June 7-13. He hit safely in all six games and currently has a season-high 10-game hit-streak. In addition, Snyder established a new franchise record by hitting home runs in each of the last four games. He is tied for the league lead with 11 home runs.

Snyder, 26, is in his first season with the Yard Goats and his first season playing at the Double-A level. His best effort during the week came on Thursday when he blasted a pair of homers and drove in six runs, tying Colorado Rockies star Ryan McMahon's franchise record. Snyder cranked the go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning on Thursday night leading the Yard Goats to a 9-8 victory against the Fightin Phils in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Colorado State-Pueblo product is tied for the league lead in home runs (11), ranks fourth with 28 RBI, T-second with 72 total bases, third in slugging (.626), and fourth in extra base hits (19). He had two hits on Tuesday, three hits and 2 RBI on Wednesday, four hits (2 HR's) and six RBI on Thursday, solo home run on Friday, solo home run on Saturday and two home runs on Sunday.

Taylor is the son of former nine-year (1986-1990) Major League veteran Cory Snyder who played for the Indians, White Sox, Blue Jays, Giants, and Dodgers. Snyder was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 13th round in 2016 out of Colorado State-Pueblo.

The Hartford Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their next homestand on Tuesday, June 22nd and host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 PM. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

