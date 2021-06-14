R-Phils Promote Three Awesome T-Shirt Giveaways

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to offer three separate T-Shirt giveaway nights throughout the 2021 season. There is already so much included in one ticket to FirstEnergy Stadium, and to top off all the in-game entertainment, you can walk away with a free T-Shirt!

Here's the list:

Tu 6/22 7:05 - R-Phils Aaron Nola T-Shirt (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program.

Before Phillies ace Aaron Nola was dominating in Philadelphia, he was an integral part of the R-Phils in the 2014 and 2015 season. Thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program, you can not only support your R-Phils, but one of the most notable R-Phils in the MLB today.

Su 6/27 5:15 - FEATURED GAME: BELATED Father's Day Mike Schmidt R-Phils Replica Jersey T-Shirt (First 2,000 Men Age 18 & Over) - CJ's Tire and Automotive. And BELATED Father's Day Post-Game Play Catch on the Field w/ Dad - RC Theatres / Reading Movies 11 & IMAX, 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics

There's no better Father's Day present than a trip to America's Classic ballpark. This Father's Day, your dad has the chance to receive a replica Mike Schmidt jersey T-Shirt included in the price of your ticket.

The Hall of Fame third baseman kicked off his professional career right here in Reading, which wound up being all the development he needed before getting called up to the MLB the following season. Mike Schmidt is considered the greatest third baseman in Phillies history. Dads, come out early and bring your families to get your hands on the T-Shirt.

Su 8/1 5:15 - FEATURED GAME: 20th Anniversary R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt (First 1,500 Kids 14 & Under) - Redner's Warehouse Markets

The little ones can get in on the T-shirt fun too! The R-Phils Mascot Band have now been a part of Baseballtown for 20 seasons! This shirt includes all the stars of the band you know and love: Screwball on Drums, Bucky the Beaver on bass, Change-Up the Turtle on percussion, and Quack the Duck on lead vocals and guitar. Your youngster won't want to miss out on this.

Don't wait to make sure you can receive any of these free T-Shirts with the price of your ticket. Get your tickets now at rphils.com/tickets.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

