Luke Berryhill Named Low-A East Player of the Week

July 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that catcher Luke Berryhill has been named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week ending on July 10. This is the first time during the 2021 season that a Woodpeckers field player has earned player of the week honors. Berryhill slugged a massive 1.043 with three doubles, three home, and four multi-hit games runs during the award-winning week of play.

Across the whole series in Salem against the Salem Red Sox, Berryhill went 12-for-23 and hit .522/.577/1.043 with a 1.620 OPS, eight runs, three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI's, and two walks over five games from July 13 through July 17. He hit safely in all five games played, including three three-hit games, while hitting three home-runs to extend his team-leading total to 10 on the season.

Berryhill's first two homers of the week came in the series opener against Salem, propelling him to a career-best 6 RBI effort. He blasted a three-run home run in his very first at bat against Chih-Jung Liu, and followed it up with a two-run shot in the fourth against Jordan DiValerio. An RBI double in the ninth made Berryhill the first Woodpeckers player this season to drive in six runs in a game, along with being the first player to tally three extra-base hits in a game.

The 23-year-old continued the week-long series versus Salem by going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 7-4 defeat on July 14. He then went 2-for-4 with a double in the Woodpeckers first victory on July 15 and 1-for-4 with a HR and two RBI in a 7-6 win on July 16. His series concluded with another three-hit outing on July 17, going 3-for-6 in an 11-inning victory over Salem.

The Houston Astros acquired Berryhill in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on January 23, 2021, in exchange for LHP Cionel Perez. The Canton, GA native was selected by the Reds in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft and is in his third professional season.

Berryhill is the second Woodpeckers player to earn a weekly league honor this season. LHP Brayan De Paula was the first, named Low-A East pitcher of the week for the week ending May 23.

The Woodpeckers return home to Segra Stadium to host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, July 20 for a six-game homestand. Season tickets, group options, and single-game tickets are all on sale now at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com and by visiting the Truist box office in Fayetteville.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.