Brendan Murphy Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

Carolina Mudcats pitcher Brendan Murphy

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that pitcher Brendan Murphy has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on July 18. Murphy totaled six strikeouts and scattered two hits over six scoreless innings in a relief appearance in Kannapolis on July 15 during the last week of games.

In all, the 22-year-old Murphy blanked the Cannon Ballers over six strong innings while earning a victory in relief of opener Abner Uribe on July 15 in Kannapolis. Murphy struck out six, walked three and allowed just two hits while facing 22 batters during his six-inning outing. Murphy also totaled 73 pitches (44 strikes) and retired the side in order in the third, fourth and seventh innings. The seventh inning in particular saw Murphy strike out the side to wrap up his stellar and award-winning appearance.

The Brewers selected Lake Forest, IL born Murphy in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from Mundelein High School in Mundelein, IL. Murphy first pitched with the Arizona League Brewers in 2017, but missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injury. He is in his first season with the Mudcats, and his fourth overall at the professional level.

With Murphy's award-winning week, the Mudcats have now earned a total of five Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards this season. Infielder Felix Valerio was the most recent Mudcats player to earn the weekly honor after he was named the Low-A East Player of the Week for week of June 7 through June 13. Outfielder Joe Gray Jr. earned back-to-back Player of the Week awards for the weeks of May 24 through May 30, and May 31 through June 6. Pitcher Justin Bullock, meanwhile, earned Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 10 through May 16.

Murphy and the Mudcats recently wrapped up a six-game road trip in Kannapolis that saw them sweep the Cannon Ballers for the second time this season. The Low-A East Central leading Mudcats next begin a brand new six-game homestand on Tuesday night versus the Down East Wood Ducks. The next homestand features a Zavier Warren poster giveaway on Tuesday, July 20, a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, Micro Brews Thursday on July 22, Bark in the Park on Friday, July 23, Micro Brews Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (ages 21 and older) presented by Tryon Family Dentistry on Saturday, July 24 & Wake Med Five County Family Sunday with $6 Box Seat Tickets and Post-Game Catch on Sunday, July 25.

Season tickets, group options, single-game tickets, US Foods Club Level suite packages, and the new Hot Corner Thursday night ticket package are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

