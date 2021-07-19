Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 20-25

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies welcome the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) to Segra Park for a seven-game series beginning Tuesday, July 20 and ending Sunday, July 25 while featuring a doubleheader Saturday.

The Fireflies (31-32) have a 12-11 advantage in the season series against the GreenJackets (28-37), but Augusta has taken five of the last seven games the two teams have played.

Tuesday, July 20: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, July 21: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Thursday, July 22: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Friday, July 23: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 24 (DH): Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 4:30 pm

Sunday, July 25: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 5:05 pm

The GreenJackets have stayed in the middle of the pack in the Low-A East League this year, sitting in third-place in the South Division behind Columbia and Charleston. The GreenJackets are middle of the pack in the Low-A East with a 4.76 ERA and a .229 batting average. They are led by the Braves' 17th-best prospect, according to MLB.com, Vaughn Grissom, who has a .280 average through his first 39 games while locking down the middle of the infield for the GreenJackets. RHP Joey Estes has made waves on the mound this season for the GreenJackets. The righty has a 2.33 ERA through 11 games in the Low-A East League and has held opponents to a .180 average and maintained a 0.87 WHIP.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Start off the week right at Segra Park, you can buy tickets starting at $5 and then once you're in the park, hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all just $2. Talk about a bargain! Tuesday's game is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Education.

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 6 pm each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas.

FRONTLINE WORKERS APPRECIATION NIGHT SPONSORED BY T-MOBILE: This is a night to honor everyone who helped us get through 2020 and the COVID-19 Pandemic. A toast to those who helped make it possible to have our 2021 season because of their hard work when we couldn't have people at the ballpark. Thursday evening we will honor doctors, nurses, healthcare workers ,food service workers, municipal workers and other essential employees who have kept us safe, fed and going during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

GIVEAWAY FRIDAY: The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Segra Park Friday night will get a free Fireflies Games t-shirt. We're celebrating the opening of the 2021 Olympic Games with our very own "Fireflies Games" at the ballpark with plenty of competitive fun once fans come through the gates. Fans will want to arrive as close to gates opening at 6 pm as possible, because these shirts will go quickly.

PRINCESS KNIGHT PRESENTED BY LOWES FOODS: Spend an enchanted night at a Fireflies game and be part of the pageantry presented by Lowes Food. Segra Park will host five princesses who will be delighted to share their "Royalty" with the fans who make their way through the gates for Saturday's doubleheader.

