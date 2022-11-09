Lugnuts' Soderstrom Named 2022 Midwest League All-Star

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - Tyler Soderstrom, who starred for the Lansing Lugnuts during the 2022 season before rocketing up to Triple-A by season's end, has been named the 2022 Midwest League All-Star First Baseman, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Soderstrom, drafted by the Oakland Athletics 26th overall in 2020 from Turlock (CA) High School, overcame a slow start in frigid April conditions (.159 average, .549 OPS in 18 games) to slash .260/.323/.513 in 89 games with the Lugnuts, collecting 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 71 RBIs. He finished the season ranked second in the Midwest League in slugging percentage, second in runs batted in, tied for second in home runs, fourth in extra-base hits, fifth in OPS and eighth in total bases.

MLB Pipeline currently rates Soderstrom as the No. 1 prospect in the Oakland system and the No. 47 prospect in baseball.

The 20-year-old slugger gave Lugnuts fans two of the most memorable moments of the season, beating the Dayton Dragons with a walk-off grand slam on May 12 and the Great Lakes Loons with a walk-off three-run homer on July 4.

Promoted to Double-A Midland on August 2, Soderstrom hit eight more home runs for the RockHounds while slashing .278/.327/.496. He concluded the season with a nine-game stint in Triple-A Las Vegas, batting .297/.316/.405 with one homer. It was his 29th total roundtripper of the season, most in the Athletics' organization.

With the honor, Soderstrom joins 2021 league All-Stars Jordan Díaz (third base) and Charles Hall (relief pitcher) as Oakland Athletics prospects in Lansing honored in postseason awards voting.

