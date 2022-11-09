MiLB Announces 2022 High Class-A League All-Stars and Award Winners
November 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
New York City - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.
MIDWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Tyler Soderstrom Lansing Oakland .260/.323/.513, .836, 20 HR, 71 RBI
Second Base Jorbit Vivas Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .269/.374/.401, .775, 10 HR, 66 RBI
Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Dayton Cincinnati .302/.359/.609, .968, 20 HR, 52 RBI
Third Base Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cedar Rapids Minnesota .294/.370/.599, .969, 20 HR, 68 RBI
Catcher Josh Crouch West Michigan Detroit .290/.366/.445, .811, 10 HR, 61 RBI
Outfield Johnathan Rodriguez Lake County Cleveland .292/.346/.573, .919, 21 HR, 59 RBI
Outfield Robert Hassell III Fort Wayne San Diego .289/.371/.442, .813, 10 HR, 58 RBI
Outfield Pete Crow-Armstrong South Bend Chicago (NL) .287/.333/.498, .831, 9 HR, 34 RBI
Designated Hitter Imanol Vargas Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .268/.404/.467, .871, 18 HR, 63 RBI
Right-Handed Starter M.D. Johnson Beloit Miami 20 G, 9-9, 3.46 ERA, 125 SO
Left-Handed Starter DJ Herz South Bend Chicago (NL) 17 G, 2-2, 2.26 ERA, 99 SO
Reliever Cam Robinson Wisconsin Milwaukee 28 G, 3-1, 1.45 ERA, 19 SV
Manager of the Year Austin Chubb Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) 76-55, 1st half division champions
Most Valuable Player Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cedar Rapids Minnesota .294/.370/.599, .969, 20 HR, 68 RBI
Pitcher of the Year M.D. Johnson Beloit Miami 20 G, 9-9, 3.46 ERA, 125 SO
Top MLB Prospect Elly De La Cruz Dayton Cincinnati .302/.359/.609, .968, 20 HR, 52 RBI
NORTHWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Colin Simpson Spokane Colorado .300/.370/.530, .900, 17 HR, 60 RBI
Second Base Eddy Diaz Spokane Colorado .261/.331/.370, .701, 5 HR, 39 RBI
Shortstop Julio Carreras Spokane Colorado .289/.352/.473, .825, 11 HR, 59 RBI
Third Base Carter Aldrete Eugene San Francisco .294/.369/.545, .914, 15 HR, 52 RBI
Catcher Patrick Bailey Eugene San Francisco .225/.342/.419, .761, 12 HR, 51 RBI
Outfield Zac Veen Spokane Colorado .269/.368/.439, .807, 11 HR, 60 RBI
Outfield Spencer Packard Everett Seattle .282/.397/.490, .887, 12 HR, 37 RBI
Outfield Jairo Pomares Eugene San Francisco .254/.330/.438, .768, 14 HR, 59 RBI
Designated Hitter Casey Schmitt Eugene San Francisco .273/.363/.474, .837, 17 HR, 59 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Prelander Berroa Eugene/Everett San Fran/Seattle 17 G, 2-2, 2.06 ERA, 97 SO
Left-Handed Starter Nick Swiney Eugene San Francisco 21 G, 4-6, 3.84 ERA, 105 SO
Reliever Isaiah Campbell Everett Seattle 19 G, 1-0, 0.82 ERA, 35 SO
Manager of the Year Carlos Valderrama Eugene San Francisco 81-48, League champions
Most Valuable Player Zac Veen Spokane Colorado .269/.368/.439, .807, 11 HR, 60 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Prelander Berroa Eugene/Everett San Fran/Seattle 17 G, 2-2, 2.06 ERA, 97 SO
Top MLB Prospect Zac Veen Spokane Colorado .269/.368/.439, .807, 11 HR, 60 RBI
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Kyle Manzardo Bowling Green Tampa Bay .329/.436/.636, 1.072, 17 HR, 55 RBI
Second Base Thomas Saggese Hickory Texas .308/.359/.487, .864, 14 HR, 61 RBI
Shortstop Vaughn Grissom Rome Atlanta .312/.404/.487, .891, 11 HR, 55 RBI
Third Base Tyler Hardman Hudson Valley New York (AL) .262/.329/.479, .808, 22 HR, 79 RBI
Catcher Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI
Outfield Heriberto Hernandez Bowling Green Tampa Bay .255/.368/.499, .867, 24 HR, 89 RBI
Outfield Cody Milligan Rome Atlanta .329/.458/.452, .910, 1 HR, 15 RBI
Outfield Zach Daniels Asheville Houston .282/.371/.522, .893, 23 HR, 64 RBI
Designated Hitter Evan Carter Hickory Texas .287/.388/.476, .864, 11 HR, 66 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Ben Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 16 G, 3-5, 3.08 ERA, 105 SO
Left-Handed Starter Nick Zwack Brooklyn New York (NL) 20 G, 6-2, 2.52 ERA, 108 SO
Reliever Xavier Moore Aberdeen Baltimore 30 G, 2-4, 1.36 ERA, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Jeff Smith Bowling Green Tampa Bay 78-52, League champions
Most Valuable Player Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Ben Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 16 G, 3-5, 3.08 ERA, 105 SO
Top MLB Prospect Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI
