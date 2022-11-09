MiLB Announces 2022 High Class-A League All-Stars and Award Winners

November 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL)







New York City - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.

MIDWEST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Tyler Soderstrom Lansing Oakland .260/.323/.513, .836, 20 HR, 71 RBI

Second Base Jorbit Vivas Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .269/.374/.401, .775, 10 HR, 66 RBI

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Dayton Cincinnati .302/.359/.609, .968, 20 HR, 52 RBI

Third Base Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cedar Rapids Minnesota .294/.370/.599, .969, 20 HR, 68 RBI

Catcher Josh Crouch West Michigan Detroit .290/.366/.445, .811, 10 HR, 61 RBI

Outfield Johnathan Rodriguez Lake County Cleveland .292/.346/.573, .919, 21 HR, 59 RBI

Outfield Robert Hassell III Fort Wayne San Diego .289/.371/.442, .813, 10 HR, 58 RBI

Outfield Pete Crow-Armstrong South Bend Chicago (NL) .287/.333/.498, .831, 9 HR, 34 RBI

Designated Hitter Imanol Vargas Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .268/.404/.467, .871, 18 HR, 63 RBI

Right-Handed Starter M.D. Johnson Beloit Miami 20 G, 9-9, 3.46 ERA, 125 SO

Left-Handed Starter DJ Herz South Bend Chicago (NL) 17 G, 2-2, 2.26 ERA, 99 SO

Reliever Cam Robinson Wisconsin Milwaukee 28 G, 3-1, 1.45 ERA, 19 SV

Manager of the Year Austin Chubb Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) 76-55, 1st half division champions

Most Valuable Player Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cedar Rapids Minnesota .294/.370/.599, .969, 20 HR, 68 RBI

Pitcher of the Year M.D. Johnson Beloit Miami 20 G, 9-9, 3.46 ERA, 125 SO

Top MLB Prospect Elly De La Cruz Dayton Cincinnati .302/.359/.609, .968, 20 HR, 52 RBI

NORTHWEST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Colin Simpson Spokane Colorado .300/.370/.530, .900, 17 HR, 60 RBI

Second Base Eddy Diaz Spokane Colorado .261/.331/.370, .701, 5 HR, 39 RBI

Shortstop Julio Carreras Spokane Colorado .289/.352/.473, .825, 11 HR, 59 RBI

Third Base Carter Aldrete Eugene San Francisco .294/.369/.545, .914, 15 HR, 52 RBI

Catcher Patrick Bailey Eugene San Francisco .225/.342/.419, .761, 12 HR, 51 RBI

Outfield Zac Veen Spokane Colorado .269/.368/.439, .807, 11 HR, 60 RBI

Outfield Spencer Packard Everett Seattle .282/.397/.490, .887, 12 HR, 37 RBI

Outfield Jairo Pomares Eugene San Francisco .254/.330/.438, .768, 14 HR, 59 RBI

Designated Hitter Casey Schmitt Eugene San Francisco .273/.363/.474, .837, 17 HR, 59 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Prelander Berroa Eugene/Everett San Fran/Seattle 17 G, 2-2, 2.06 ERA, 97 SO

Left-Handed Starter Nick Swiney Eugene San Francisco 21 G, 4-6, 3.84 ERA, 105 SO

Reliever Isaiah Campbell Everett Seattle 19 G, 1-0, 0.82 ERA, 35 SO

Manager of the Year Carlos Valderrama Eugene San Francisco 81-48, League champions

Most Valuable Player Zac Veen Spokane Colorado .269/.368/.439, .807, 11 HR, 60 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Prelander Berroa Eugene/Everett San Fran/Seattle 17 G, 2-2, 2.06 ERA, 97 SO

Top MLB Prospect Zac Veen Spokane Colorado .269/.368/.439, .807, 11 HR, 60 RBI

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Kyle Manzardo Bowling Green Tampa Bay .329/.436/.636, 1.072, 17 HR, 55 RBI

Second Base Thomas Saggese Hickory Texas .308/.359/.487, .864, 14 HR, 61 RBI

Shortstop Vaughn Grissom Rome Atlanta .312/.404/.487, .891, 11 HR, 55 RBI

Third Base Tyler Hardman Hudson Valley New York (AL) .262/.329/.479, .808, 22 HR, 79 RBI

Catcher Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI

Outfield Heriberto Hernandez Bowling Green Tampa Bay .255/.368/.499, .867, 24 HR, 89 RBI

Outfield Cody Milligan Rome Atlanta .329/.458/.452, .910, 1 HR, 15 RBI

Outfield Zach Daniels Asheville Houston .282/.371/.522, .893, 23 HR, 64 RBI

Designated Hitter Evan Carter Hickory Texas .287/.388/.476, .864, 11 HR, 66 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Ben Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 16 G, 3-5, 3.08 ERA, 105 SO

Left-Handed Starter Nick Zwack Brooklyn New York (NL) 20 G, 6-2, 2.52 ERA, 108 SO

Reliever Xavier Moore Aberdeen Baltimore 30 G, 2-4, 1.36 ERA, 10 SV

Manager of the Year Jeff Smith Bowling Green Tampa Bay 78-52, League champions

Most Valuable Player Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Ben Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 16 G, 3-5, 3.08 ERA, 105 SO

Top MLB Prospect Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI

