Cam Robinson Named Midwest League Postseason All-Star Team

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Cam Robinson started a memorable 2022 season as the closer for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Robinson had an incredible run with the Rattlers in the Midwest League before two promotions in the system sent him to the Nashville Sounds. Robinson made an impression on the voters for the 2022 MWL Postseason All-Star Team as he was selected as the relief pitcher on this year's team.

Robinson, currently ranked as the #27 prospect in Milwaukee's system by MLB Pipeline, was 3-1 with a 1.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 28 relief appearances with Wisconsin in 2022. He was 19-for-21 in save opportunities and allowed just three runs in his final 22 games. All three of those runs scored in a game on June 7. Robinson didn't allow a run over 11-1/3 innings in his last ten games as a Rattler before he was promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers in the Double-A Southern League on July 4.

While with Biloxi, Robinson was 6-for-7 in save chances with sixteen strikeouts over 14-2/3 innings. He was promoted to the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Brewers, on August 23 and made eleven appearances with sixteen strikeouts over thirteen innings in his first action in the International League.

The Timber Rattlers have had sixteen players selected to the Midwest League Postseason All-Star Team since the team came into existence in 1995. Robinson is the first Rattler to be selected to the team since Wisconsin made the jump to High-A for the 2021 season.

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Midwest League Postseason All-Star Selections:

Ryan Anderson (1998)

Jermaine Clark (1998)

Shawn McCorkle (2000)

Chris Snelling (2000)

Pedro Liriano (2001)

Jamal Strong (2001)

Shin-Soo Choo (2002)

Matt Tuiasosopo (2005)

Khris Davis (2010)

Scooter Gennett (2010)

Jon Pokorny (2010)

Clint Coulter (2014)

Isan Díaz (2016)

Nate Griep (2016)

David Fry (2019)

Cam Robinson (2022)

