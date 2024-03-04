LSU Outfielder Larson Set to Come to Wausau for 2024 Summer

Wausau, WI - Outfielder Ashton Larson from Louisiana State University, has signed with the Wausau Woodchucks for the upcoming 2024 season.

OF - Ashton Larson | 6'2" | L/L | Freshman | Louisiana State University

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Larson was ranked the No. 1 overall player out of the state. In his final year at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, he recorded a .392 batting average with 47 hits and 33 RBIs. His impressive performance in high school led him to be selected in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Currently, Larson is ranked the No. 13 outfielder in the nation. In his first six games with the LSU Tigers, he has gone 3 for 5, driving in 2 RBIs. He displays great plate discipline with a .571 on-base percentage including a walk and hit-by-pitch.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

