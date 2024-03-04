Rockers Announce 2024 Promotional Giveaways

March 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers slate of giveaways for the 2024 season has finally arrived. The schedule includes 13 games featuring something for fans to take home with them before the party even begins!

The opening week games will feature items to help celebrate the Rockers capturing the 2023 Northwoods League Championship title. On Opening Day, Tuesday, May 28th the first 1,000 fans will receive a championship fleece blanket presented by John's Refrigeration. Thursday, May 30th features a Pepsi championship bucket hat and rounding out the weekend is Rockers' mascot Rhodie holding the championship trophy bobblehead, presented by Festival Foods.

The first week of games also features something for the Croc lovers-a Rockers glove logo croc charm on May 29th. All fans are encouraged to sport their favorite crocs at the game.

The Rockers have partnered with Dean Distributing to do a summer grill series on four Saturday afternoon games this year. The first grilling item is a BBQ Oven Mitt on June 15th. June 22nd will feature a BBQ Apron and July 27th will be a BBQ spatula. Fans are encouraged to attend each of these grill series games to collect the complete set. Every fan will receive a raffle ticket upon entrance for each game attended to enter a drawing for a chance to win a Blackstone grill, Yeti Cooler, & meat package valued at over $2,000 on the last Saturday of the season, August 3rd.

Wednesday, July 3rd is Rockers team poster night. On Sunday, July 7th Capital Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of a Rockers helmet coin bank. The Rockers have partnered with Sober Green Bay to hold Slide into Sobriety Night on Tuesday, July 9th to educate the sober curious in the community. As part of this evening, the Rockers and Sober Green Bay will give away a co-branded Rubik's cube to the first 500 fans and a plethora of non-alcoholic beverage options from Dean Distributing will be available at the home plate concession stand throughout the night. Along with some Toco Beach Steelpan music on August 4th for Hawaiian night, the Rockers will give the first 500 fans a Hawaiian themed Rockers button up shirt.

On Saturday, July 20th the Rockers will honor Northwoods League alum Max Wagner with a bobblehead. Wagner was a standout player for Green Bay Preble High School and was named Wisconsin's Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020. Following his senior year, he played in the shortened Northwoods League season for the Booyah to get his first taste of action against collegiate competition before fulfilling his commitment to play at Clemson University. After his freshman year at Clemson, Wagner returned to Green Bay and was named a 2021 Northwoods League All-Star after appearing in 31 games and posting a .313 batting average, six home runs and .485 on-base percentage. He returned to Clemson the following spring where he flashed immense power potential with 27 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting at a cool .370 clip, earning him ACC Player of the Year honors. His success led him to being drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Orioles. He appeared in 107 minor league games last summer, reaching the Double-A level and totaling 13 home runs and 54 RBIs across two levels.

To pay tribute to Max's accomplishments in Green Bay and beyond, the Rockers will produce 500 bobbleheads with his likeness in partnership with TDS. With limited bobbleheads available, the team is offering a reserved ticket to the July 20th game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders along with a guaranteed bobblehead for $25, with $10 from each ticket donated to Angels at Bat, which provides used baseball equipment to children in Africa-a cause close to Wagner's family's heart. The team will also collect gently used equipment to aid in the cause.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Flex Packs are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.