Huskies Sign Switch Hitter from Vanderbilt

The Duluth Huskies are thrilled to announce the signing of Kaito Muto for the 2024 season!

Kaito is currently a freshman at Vanderbilt University in the Southeastern Conference. Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, Kaito was a standout high school prospect out of Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green, Kentucky where he was a four-year honor roll and three-year President's List recipient. During his senior season, Kaito put up an impressive .409 batting average, was a team captain, and was ranked as the No. 10 shortstop in Kentucky by Perfect Game.

Kaito learned to love the game of baseball while playing backyard baseball with his friends and family around the age of 6. He loves the perfect balance of competitiveness and joy that the game of baseball brings.

Kaito is looking forward to the high level of competition that the Northwoods League offers as he looks to continue developing himself as a player. Kaito says "The Huskies are in a very competitive league where I can get a lot of reps and take my game to new heights. I want to solidify myself as a player who can compete at the highest level of college baseball and I hope to win it all with both Vanderbilt and the Duluth Huskies."

