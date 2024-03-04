Dock Spiders Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and second-year field manager Douglas Coe are pleased to announce the coaching staff for the 2024 season. Coe will be joined in the dugout by pitching coach Sam Fonder and hitting coach Cameron Johnson.

Fonder will begin his first season as the Dock Spiders Pitching Coach in 2024. The Green Bay native is currently completing a PhD in Sport Psychology at Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL. Prior to arriving in Tallahassee, Fonder spent two seasons as a Graduate Assistant Coach at Springfield College (MA) while earning a master's degree in sport and exercise psychology. He also spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with Ashwaubenon Legion Baseball (WI). Fonder graduated from St. Norbert College (WI) in 2021, where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and was a three-year letter winner and team captain with the Green Knights baseball program. This followed his prep career at Green Bay East High School.

Johnson will begin his first season as the Dock Spiders Hitting Coach in 2024. The Las Vegas native is currently the Head Baseball Coach at the University of St. Katherine (NAIA) in San Marcos, CA. Johnson has over 15 years of baseball experience, specializing in hitting and fielding. He had a very impressive playing career before transitioning to coaching. Johnson started at the College of Southern Nevada (NJCAA) for two years before transferring to San Diego State (NCAA, Division I). At the time, Johnson was part of Head Coach Tony Gwynn's first recruiting classes at San Diego State. One of his biggest collegiate on-field accomplishments was playing at Petco Park against the University of Michigan where he went 4-for-4 at the plate along with four stolen bases and four runs scored. Johnson completed his undergraduate degree from San Diego State in Communications with a minor in Sociology. After his successful collegiate career, Johnson was selected by the New York Yankees in the 30th round of the 2005 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He also played in the Northwoods League with the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2006. Johnson began his coaching career in 2012 at The Meadows (NV) High School and then Del Norte (CA) High School. He was also part of the coaching staff for the Trosky Force travel baseball organization in California. Johnson and his wife, Katie, have four children: River, Rogan, Rhett, and Ridge.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

