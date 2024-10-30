LouCity Sets Open Tryouts for December 7-8 Ahead of 2025 Season

Louisville City FC will host annual open tryouts the weekend of December 7-8 as the club looks for potential roster additions ahead of the 2025 season.

Click here to register, with sessions to be held on a Saturday and Sunday at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, 801 Edith Road. Those 18 and older pursuing a professional soccer career are eligible.

"We want to exhaust every option when it comes to improving our roster, and that includes evaluating players in an open tryouts setting," said LouCity's head coach, Danny Cruz. "You never know when a player will come along who has gone overlooked elsewhere. We're excited to see who shows up to prove they should be a Louisville City player."

Tryout sessions will be conducted outdoors on turf fields. Players are expected to bring the gear necessary to compete, including personal water bottles.

LouCity's coaches, plus members of the club's youth academy staff, will be on hand to evaluate participants.

Players can email the club's director of operations, Jason Israel (jisrael@loucity.com), with any questions.

