A Letter from Pete to La Familia

October 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







What a year! What a season! 2024 began with more questions than answers-more uncertainty than certainty-but with more opportunity than ever before. And we've met every challenge head-on. This has been the best regular season in our history: the most wins, the most points, and the most goals we've ever scored. It's hard not to get a little misty-eyed thinking about what we've accomplished and the memories we've made. You've been with us every step of the way.

You were there as Alex Tambakis became the USL's all-time leader in saves and notched the 50th clean sheet of his remarkable career. You were there when Kris Shakes made six incredible saves to earn the first clean sheet of his career, signaling the start of what will surely be a legendary future. You witnessed Daniel Bruce become the first player in United history to reach 150 appearances. You saw Talen Maples score the equalizer in just his second game in Black & Yellow. When Mukwelle Akale curled in that unforgettable free kick, when Abdi Mohamed found that header at the back post, when we discovered what "Quill Ball" really means, and when we wore the names of children battling cancer on our jerseys, YOU were the constant. Your passion, love, and loyalty drove us past MLS clubs to an Open Cup quarterfinal, and have fueled us every single day. And now, thanks to some unrelenting hard work, some unbelievable coaching, and thanks to YOU, we're at the top of the West.

For that, you have my deepest gratitude. And more importantly, you have my promise. I promise that this club will always embody what it means to be New Mexican. We will always strive to be the best version of ourselves. Our players, coaches, and staff will fight for you. We will show the world what New Mexican toughness, grit, and that chip on the shoulder truly mean. We wear the Black & Yellow with pride-on the pitch, in schools, in neighborhoods, and around dinner tables across the state. We are proud to fight for you because you make us who we are.

So what's next? How do we take this journey to the next level? That's where you come in. On November 3rd, we have the chance to make history again. For the first time ever, the postseason comes to us. It's an incredible opportunity, a privilege-and a responsibility.

On November 3rd, we have the chance to live up to the legacy of every New Mexican that has come before us. To show the world what The Land of Enchantment made of. Together, in one voice, we will defend our fortress. We are the 505 and the 575; fathers, mothers, daughters, sons, brothers, and sisters; New Mexicans of every race, religion, and belief. Together, we are the Black & Yellow shield. Together, we face down anyone who underestimates us. Bring on any club, any team-when New Mexicans pack the stands, united in our love for this home, we cannot lose.

The regular season has answered many of our questions, but there's still two more: What does playoff soccer at The Lab look like? Will we lift the cup in 2024? I believe in us. I believe in the strength of New Mexico. I believe in this team, and I believe in you. Together, there's nothing we can't achieve.

Thank you for your unwavering support all season. Let's pack The Lab. I'll see you on November 3rd as we make more history, together.

Vamos United!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.