El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera Signs Contract Extension for 2025

October 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that Wilmer Cabrera has signed a contract extension that will see him return as Head Coach for the 2025 USL Championship season.

"Wilmer came into a very difficult situation and showcased improvements in style of play, ability to compete and get points and a more cohesive team environment conducive to success," Locomotive General Manager, Business and Technical Operations Andrew Forrest said. "We believe with a full offseason and preseason, we will be ready to compete at the highest level in 2025."

Cabrera, who arrived in May, introduced himself to Locos fans with a statement victory against an undefeated Charleston Battery side, upsetting the Eastern Conference side 2-1 on the road. The 57-year-old would go on to finish the 2024 season with a 7-10-6 record, lead the Locos to be unbeaten in 10 of their last 14 matches and close out the year at home upsetting Sacramento Republic FC with a 2-1 win.

"I am accepting the challenge of preparing this team thinking about next season and the fans should know that we are already working to rebuild our roster and planning for 2025," Cabrera said. "I am disappointed that we weren't able to reach the playoffs this season, but the coaching staff and the players that will remain are committed to building a team that reflects the spirit of El Paso and its people. We will come back stronger and driven to be one of the top teams in the USL Championship."

The following technical and support staff are also slated to return for 2025: Assistant Coach and Scouting Director Gerson Echeverry, Assistant Coach Gianluca Massuci, Goalkeeper Coach Ivan Meza, Strength and Conditioning Coach Massimo Borlina, Athletic Trainer Ricardo Ruiz, Athletic Trainer Andres Rivera, Player Operations Manager Saul Soto and Equipment Manager Pablo Sanchez.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.