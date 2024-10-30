Indy Eleven to Host Playoff Game Sunday at 1 PM
October 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven will host its first USL Championship playoff home game since 2019 on Sunday, November 3 vs. Rhode Island FC at 1 p.m. at Carroll Stadium in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Indy Eleven Season Ticket Members can purchase opening round playoff seats here.
Non-season ticket members can purchase their playoff tickets on the Indy Eleven 2024 USL Championship Playoffs page.
For ticket assistance, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100 during business hours.
The game will air on WISH-TV and ESPN+.
