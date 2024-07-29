LouCity Faces a Tall Task in Eintracht Frankfurt Friendly

Louisville City FC will step outside USL Championship play for a special occasion Tuesday as Eintracht Frankfurt visits Lynn Family Stadium for an international friendly.

This exhibition game, which kicks off at 8 p.m., marks LouCity's first-ever matchup against top-flight, overseas competition. And it happens to be against a powerhouse from Germany's Bundesliga preparing for a 2024-2025 campaign in the Europa League.

Tickets for Louisville's European night remain on sale at LouCity.com/friendly or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with a pair of special concession items on offer: lagers poured into commemorative beer steins at select bars and schnitzel sandwiches served at Shelbygrille West.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrived to Louisville a week ago, basing at LouCity's Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center during its Americas Tour. During its stay the club also met Mexican second division side FC Juárez for a friendly in El Paso, Texas, prevailing 2-1.

Frankfurt won a major trophy as recently as 2022 when it took the Europa League. The club finished sixth this past season against domestic competition in the Bundesliga, defeating German giants Bayern Munich by a 5-1 score along the way.

The Eagles' roster continues to features Mario Götze, a veteran forward who scored Germany's game-winning goal at the 2014 World Cup. The club also boasts German international Robin Koch and Ecuador's Willian Pacho, who represented their countries this summer at UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa América, respectively.

LouCity will play its third overall international friendly on Tuesday. Prior exhibitions in 2023 came against second-division sides FC Kaiserslautern (Germany) and Atlante FC (Mexico).

Coverage of City-Frankfurt will air locally on My58 TV and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7. ESPN+ will stream the game nationally.

