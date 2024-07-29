Detroit City FC Acquires Jeciel Cedeño from Oakland Roots SC

July 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club has announced the acquisition of 24-year-old forward Jeciel Cedeño from Oakland Roots SC for an undisclosed fee. Cedeño has already arrived in Detroit and will be available for selection for Wednesday's trip to Hartford Athletic.

Born in Ecuador, Cedeño moved stateside when he was 12 to New Jersey. However, he moved back to Ecuador at 16 to try out for the Barcelona de Guayaquil academy, where he would play for three seasons.

After this, he was invited to try out for the New York Red Bulls Academy where he would make the U19 for the 2019 season, he would make his first professional start for New York Red Bulls II against Atlanta United II in June of 2019. Cedeño was not offered another contract at the end of the 2019 season.

After the COVID-19 Pandemic, Cedeño found his feet again and signed with Hartford Athletic after he impressed at their open tryouts. Cedeño would spend nearly three seasons at Hartford Athletic before being traded to Oakland Roots SC on June 8, 2023.

In Oakland, Cedeño has appeared in 42 matches since being traded, scoring four goals while assisting two.

This deal sees Le Rouge take over Cedeño's current contract, which is good for this year with an option in place for next season. Cedeño will wear #23 for Detroit City FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.