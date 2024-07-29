Academy Midfielder Brighton Utush Joins Nicaragua U17 National Team Camp

July 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - The Nicaraguan Football Federation (Fenifut) announced that Republic FC Academy midfielder Brighton Utush has been called up to its U17 National Team training camp. This is Utush's second call-up for the Nicaraguan squad this season. The invite-only camp will run July 24th through August 1st inDiriamba, Nicaragua.

The 2024/2025 season marks Utush's third season with the Republic FC Academy. The Roseville-native joined Republic FC after playing at local club, USA Stars Academy. During the most recent academy campaign, he featured for the club's U15 side which claimed the Northwest Division title with a 23-1-3 regular season record and +75 goal differential. The season was capped off by a big win over MLS academy side Inter Miami CF in the opening round of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

"Brighton has worked so hard since he's been in the academy," Republic FC Academy Director Eder Quintanilla. "His dedication and discipline are admirable, and this selection is fully deserved. We are proud to have him represent Republic FC at the national level once more."

Republic FC's homegrown players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 60 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or have been invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players. Utush is among four homegrown Republic FC players to participate in national team programs, alongside first team signings Da'vian Kimbrough and Chibi Ukaegbu, and U14 academy goalkeeper Andy Castro.

The academy recently returned to play, beginning preparations for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. The MLS NEXT season will kick off in September.

