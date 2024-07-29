Oakland Roots SC Agrees with Detroit City FC on the Transfer of Jeciel Cedeño

July 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club announced on Monday that the club has agreed to transfer Jeciel Cedeño to Detroit City FC, an Eastern Conference USL Championship club. Oakland Roots will receive an undisclosed fee in the transfer from Detroit City.

Jeciel Cedeño, a 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Ecuador, joined Oakland Roots in June 2023. Over the past year, Cedeño made 43 appearances in all competitions for Roots, scoring 4 goals and contributing 4 assists. He will join Detroit ahead of the weekend.

