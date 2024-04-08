Los Monarcas End Opening Weekend with 4-3 Loss to Tri-City

April 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Two wins in front of a spirited P.K Park crowd meant baseball was back in Eugene. Unfortunately, that means the less fun parts too.

Los Monarcas De Eugene (2-1) fell to Tri-City (1-2) 4-3. Eugene put up three runs in the first two innings of action but the Dust Devils bullpen combined to shut down the once lively offense down the stretch. Matt Higgins was Eugene's offensive catalyst, adding three knocks in the loss.

Walbert Urena got the start for Tri-City and had a remarkably rough start to his night. The right-hander started his night throwing in the high 90's but struggled mightily with the strike zone. All eight of his pitches to the first pair of Eugene batters went for balls. The first strike he threw was deposited into center by Diego Velasquez who's single loaded the bases for Eugene.

The Monarcas - in their fresh new orange jerseys - would make Tri-City pay. Higgins added an RBI single before Thomas Gavello was hit by a pitch, bringing in the second run of the frame.

Tri-City got a run back in the second off of Monarcas starter Manuel Mercedes. Matt Coutney singled and came around to score via an error.

After Mercedes' unearned run came across to score, Eugene relied on some Tri-City sloppiness to bring across its third run of the game. Tanner O'Tremba led-off with a walk before stealing second and advancing to third via an errant throw from the catcher. A misplaced breaking ball from Urena brought O'Tremba around to score on a wild pitch, extending the Monarcas lead back to two.

Mercedes' previously reliable command waived in the third, the right-hander flashed an effective sinker but walked a pair before allowing an RBI single and sac-fly to Tri-City who tied it up in the third.

Higgins made Urena's erraticness pay, he swatted an RBI single into right making it 1-0. Gavello was hit by another errant fastball, driving home another before Urena retired the next pair of Monarcas to lessen the damage.

Mercedes finished with three innings and allowed two earned runs. Daniel Blair entered in relief of Mercedes and struck out a batter in a scoreless fourth.

Leonard Garcia - who came away with his first victory of the season - entered in relief of Urena with two runners on and one out. Garcia was effective throughout and retired the ensuing pair of batters.

Blair's second inning of work included a tight-rope act of his own. Sanchez and Jorge Ruiz both singled, putting runners on the corners with one down before Blair - the losing pitcher of record - retired the next two batters, ending the threat in the fifth.

Tri-City took its first lead of the night in the sixth via a Joe Stewart single. Eugene threatened with a pair of hits in the bottom of the inning but failed to score on new arm Carlos Espinosa.

Lefty Matt Mikulski entered for Blair and had an impressive start to his season striking out two over two scoreless frames. Mikulski worked in the low 90's but turned heads with a devastating breaking ball and eye-popping leg kick.

A rally looked promising for the Monarcas in the eighth. Gavello singled and reached second with one out but was thrown out on the basepaths by Tri-City catcher Kevin Bruggerman. Andrew Kachel grounded out to end the inning as the Monarcas' chances were dwindling down.

Mikulski faced just one over the minimum and was relieved by Julio Rodriguez to begin the ninth. Rodriguez worked in the mid 90's with his heater and fired a 1-2-3 inning in an impressive top of the ninth.

Unfortunately for the lively Eugene crowd, nothing was done for the Monarcas in the bottom of the ninth. Camden Minacci - who allowed the walk-off double on opening night - shut down the Eugene offense and earned his first save of the season. Velasquez singled in the ninth bringing Perez up to the dish as the winning run. Minacci induced a ground ball leaving the "rally sasquatch's" first appearance unanswered.

Eugene's pair of wins clinched a series win, but the Tri-City pitching staff was pivotal in avoiding the sweep. The Monarcas left nine runners on base and none of their nine knocks went for extra-bases.

Eugene will head on its first road trip of the season, taking on Everett in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 7:05.

