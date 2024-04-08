Tri-City Salvages Series-Closer for First Win of 2024

The time-tested formula of clutch hitting, and lights-out bullpen work, powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-2) to a 4-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds Sunday night at PK Park.

The game-winning hit for Tri-City came in the top of the 6th inning when CF Joe Stewart grounded a ball through the right side of the infield. 3B Ben Gobbel, who doubled down the left field line earlier in the frame for his second straight multi-hit performance, rounded third and scored for the final 4-3 margin.

The Dust Devils had to work out of a 2-0 hole after Eugene scored twice in the bottom of the 1st inning for an early lead. The visitors got some help in the top of the 2nd after back-to-back singles from 1B Matt Coutney and Gobbel. DH Andy Blake hit a groundball to short that the Emeralds fielded and threw to second for the force out, but the throw to turn the double play skipped off the turf and away, allowing Coutney to score to halve the deficit to 2-1.

After an error on a stolen base attempt aided Eugene in reextending their lead to 3-1 in the 2nd, Tri-City again answered back. This time they tied the game by scoring twice in the top of the 3rd. The first run came via two Dust Devils getting their first hits of the season, starting with LF Jorge Ruiz pulling a ball to right for a base knock. He moved to second on a walk issued to SS Denzer Guzman, putting him in scoring position for RF Jadiel Sanchez. The switch-hitting Sanchez served a ball into shallow right, scoring Ruiz to make it a 3-2 game.

2B Will McGillis followed with a sacrifice fly to deep right-center, plating Guzman for a 3-3 tie that would hold for three innings. Tri-City starter Walbert Ureña got through 3.1 innings, striking out three in his High-A debut, handing the baton to reliever Leonard Garcia (1-0). The lefty stranded a runner with two straight outs in the 4th and pitched a scoreless 5th to keep the game tied.

A train of relievers then held the line the rest of the way. Right-handers Carlos Espinosa, Ryan Langford, Brady Choban and Cam Minacci (1) all threw a scoreless inning, with Minacci closing out his first save for the Dust Devils to complete their first win of 2024.

Heading home happy, Tri-City will take don the home whites for the first time in 2024 in their home opener Tuesday, April 9, against the Spokane Indians at Gesa Stadium. Postgame fireworks will light the night sky, thanks to CO-Energy, and the first 500 fans will receive a magnet schedule thanks to Tri-Cities Community Health.

The Dust Devils will call upon right-hander Chris Clark (0-2, 4.66 ERA in six 2023 starts at Single-A Inland Empire) for the start, with the Indians replying with southpaw Mason Green (1-3, 5.52 ERA with Spokane in 2023.

Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday night, both here and on the MiLB app.

Tickets for the Spokane series, including the first Rooster Tails game of 2024 on Saturday, April 13, are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

