Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings Full Game Highlights: August 15, 2025

Published on August 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks edge out the Dallas Wings in a thriller, 97-96!

Dearica Hamby: 20 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL 6th 20+ PTS & 10+ REB game this season (career-high 13th) 4th player in WNBA history with multiple 500 PTS / 250 REB / 100 AST seasons

Kelsey Plum: 28 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM 17th 20+ PTS & 5+ AST game this year, 2nd-most in WNBA history

