Loons-Kernels Game Two Suspended, Will be Played Tomorrow

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The Great Lakes Loons (76-55) (2-2) led 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (82-50) (3-1) as rain began to pour down halting the contest leading to a suspended game.

Game two in the Midwest League Championship series will continue at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by if necessary a seven-inning game three tomorrow Wednesday, September 20th, at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids took game one on Sunday, 10-6.

Tonight, Justin Wrobleski was dominant. The left-hander went four innings, with only three hits permitted and no runner reaching third. The Dodgers No. 20 prospect struck out six Kernels and faced the minimum in two of the four frames.

Cedar Rapids starter Andrew Morris was superb, finishing five innings just before the game was delayed. The right-hander punched out seven batters. Alex Freeland put the lone run on the board in the fourth inning. Freeland stroked a two-out 2-1 pitch 406 feet over the right-center field fence.

With a lead, Justin Wrobleski was ready to begin a fifth inning when the umpire crew decided to delay the game. After 41 minutes, the announcement was made to suspend the game and continue tomorrow.

Wednesday, September 20th, will be the last day of the Midwest League season. Game two will be picked up in the fifth inning at 6:30 p.m. ET, and if necessary game three will be played right after.

