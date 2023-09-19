Game Two of the Midwest League Championship Series Suspended in Bottom of the Fifth Inning, Great Lakes Leads 1-0

September 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Game two of the Midwest League Championship series has been suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Great Lakes leading Cedar Rapids 1-0. The game will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20, with the resume of play beginning at 5:30. If Great Lakes wins the game, the winner-take-all game three of the series will take place following the conclusion of game two of the series and will be a seven-inning contest. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can redeem them for tickets on Wednesday.

